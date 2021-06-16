A24 has filled out the cast for Showing Up, the next movie on the schedule for director/screenwriter Kelly Reichardt, according to Deadline. Set to see their names when the credits roll are: André Benjamin aka André 3000, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Maryann Plunkett, John Magaro, Amanda Plummer, Heather Lawless, Larry Fessenden and James Le Gros. The star of the film will be Michelle Williams.

In addition to Reichardt, the script will be put together by Reichardt’s longtime writing partner Jon Raymond.

As for the plot, that’s pretty vague at the moment (to be expected). Deadline says it’s “a vibrant and sharply funny portrait of an artist on the verge of a career-changing exhibition.” As that artist (Williams) tries to deal with her family, friends, and colleagues leading up to that exhibition the shit that she goes through (classified by Deadline as “the chaos of life”) ends up inspiring her art.

We don’t have any approximate release date at the moment but *points back at the current description* you got time to decide if you want to see it.

André Benjamin previously played the character of Tcherny in the 2018 movie High Life, which was directed by Claire Denis and starred Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche. He also played Jimi Hendrix in the 2013 biopic Jimi: All Is by My Side.