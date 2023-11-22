The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals For Video Games

For some, Black Friday feels like chaos personified—for others, it’s just another walk in the park. The difference? Being prepared.
Luckily for you all, we’ve rounded up the best video game deals Amazon has to offer this Black Friday. If you’re looking to buy these for yourself or for someone as a holiday gift, we’ve sifted through Amazon’s catalog to offer a wide range of games anyone would enjoy. And yes, some of these are the biggest games of the year! For more than half price! You can also check out our console and accessories list for more.
Original Price: $69.99
Sale Price: $29.99
Where to Buy: Amazon
One of the hottest games of the year (only released a couple of months ago) is available to buy this Black Friday for more than half off! If playing as thee Black Mamba isn’t enough of a selling point, then the no-brainer deal should be what’s getting you to enjoy this one-of-a-kind sports game. It also makes for a great holiday gift for any NBA fan in your life, and is also available to buy for the PS4.
Original Price: $59.99
Sale Price: $39.99
Where to Buy: Amazon
A favorite for any Nintendo fan, Super Mario Odyssey boasts an awesome gameplay that takes you across many different lands in the Super Mario world. It’s incredibly fun, and often more challenging than you’d expect. If you’re up for joining Mario in yet another quest to save Princess Peach, look no further. Oh, it also has a great sale deal, so you might as well be getting that bang for your buck.
Original Price: $59.99
Sale Price: $44.99
Where to Buy: Amazon
Assassin’s Creed was an absolute favorite of mine growing up, and this deluxe edition of Assassin’s Creed Mirage offers some of the series’ best stories so far. The game takes you all the way to Alamut, the legendary home of all assassins, offering an origin story with as much bite as it does beauty. The world-building is top tier. The graphics are unmatched. And what better way to wrap the year with a killer game at a discounted price.
Original Price: $59.99
Sale Price: $39.99
Where to Buy: Amazon
The Legend of Zelda remains one of the best games Nintendo has had to offer over the past few years. Some might even call it the company’s best game ever. And it all started with Breath of the Wild. While some of you might have already finished playing Tears of the Kingdom, there might be a few of you who haven’t gotten into the Zelda games yet. If you’re a fan of gorgeous graphics, remarkable world-building, and challenging yet incredibly rewarding gameplay, look no further. Join Link on this one-of-a-kind quest that arguably shook the gaming industry to its core when it came out, and thank us later for that new sweet price point.
Original Price: $69.99
Sale Price: $29.99
Where to Buy: Amazon
PlayStation isn’t being shy with its Black Friday deals this year, and Madden NFL 24 is no exception. The widely loved sports game is being offered for more than half off this week, and that sweet deal also applies to the game’s PS4 version. It’s a no-brainer buy for any NFL fan.
Original Price: $69.99
Sale Price: $39.99
Where to Buy: Amazon
Mortal Kombat remains one of the most iconic games of all time. And Mortal Kombat 1 offers a unique twist to the legendary game thanks to its stunning graphics, arena visuals, and even more berserk kill sequences. It makes for a great holiday gift, and it’s never a bad time to rally up your friends for a night of Mortal Kombat.
Original Price: $59.99
Sale Price: $34.99
Where to Buy: Amazon
Nintendo is pulling out all the stops for Black Friday this year, and Sonic Superstars is yet another addition to its insanely discounted games so far. A spin on a timeless classic, Sonic Superstars follows its famed trio Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails as they venture off into another quest. The game offers many of the same tricks and maps we grew up loving as kids, and reimagines them for a modern audience, even boasting a multiplayer mode. We all know and adore Sonic, so if you’re keen on nostalgia, look no further. It’s also almost half off, which makes playing it all the more fun.
Original Price: $69.99
Sale Price: $49.99
Where to Buy: Amazon
Another absolute standout of 2023, Diablo IV made waves this June, and now you get to play the game at a discounted price despite its recent release. Journey into the depths of the underworld with this unique game, and this sweet sale also applies to Diablo’s PS4 version and Xbox Series version.
Original Price: $34.99
Sale Price: $24.99
Where to Buy: Amazon
TMNT: Mutant Mayhem was one of the standout films of the year, so it’s a no-brainer to want to play as Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo, and Raphael, even if for a little while. TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is a remarkable game for all ages and even offers a six-player game mode. So whether you grew up as a fan of the foursome or have a kiddo who’s recently getting into the franchise, look no further because TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is the perfect holiday gift. The Black Friday deal also applies to the game’s PS4 version, PS5, and even Xbox One.
Original Price: $69.99
Sale Price: $39.99
Where to Buy: Amazon
Final Fantasy is so good that they had to make 16 of them. In Final Fantasy XVI, the franchise offers one of its most impressive gameplays to date with top-tier lore, battles, and world-building, making for a breathtaking gaming experience. Nearing a 50% discount, the deal is almost as good as the game itself.