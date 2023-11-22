Amazon's Best Black Friday Deals For Gaming Consoles And More

Gaming equipment is expensive, but luckily for all of us there’s that one time every year where we feel a little less guilty about splurging—Black Friday.
If you’ve found yourself stumped at what accessories or equipment to buy in the face of all the deals, we’ve got you covered. From chairs to keyboards to headsets, here’s a roundup of all the best Black Friday deals Amazon has to offer for all things gaming. You can also check out our video game list for more.
All products are independently selected by our editors. Complex may collect a share of sales from the links on this page if you decide to shop them.
Original Price: $99.99
Sale Price: $46.12
Where to Buy: Amazon
A wired gaming controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, Razer’s Wolverine V2 controller is being offered for more than half off this Black Friday. The controller has been lauded for its precision and sleek design, and if you’ve refrained from jumping on the bandwagon for its initial price point, fret not because the Wolverine V2 controller is significantly more affordable this week. It makes for a great personal splurge and even a holiday gift for friends or family.
Original Price: $79.95
Sale Price: $29.95
Where to Buy: Amazon
JBL’s largely known to have some of the best headphone sets in the industry, whether for gaming or for listening to music. And the JBL Quantum 300 headphones are a great purchase for any gamer. The headset comes with a microphone, so you can troll and roast while playing to your heart’s desire, and it is cushioned on the inside for added comfort. It’s also more than half off, coming in at only around $30 instead of its usual $80—a great bang for your buck.
Original Price: $299.99
Sale Price: $249.00
Where to Buy: Amazon
There probably isn’t any other time of year where you can buy a Meta Quest set without it hurting, so it might be worth it to make use of Amazon’s Black Friday deal while you can. At 17% off, the Meta Quest 2 set is being sold for $249, so if you’re in the mood for unmatched VR gaming—this is the product for you. Meta Quest has been largely hailed for its immersive experience, and playing around with the device with your friends and family is a great activity to get up to this holiday season.
Original Price: $249.99
Sale Price: $175.99
Where to Buy: Amazon
It’s near impossible to game without a great keyboard, and Corsair’s K100 RGB keyboard is the cream of the crop. With great reviews all across the board, the keyboard is one of Corsair’s best yet, offering up to four-times faster throughput with 4,000 Hz hyper-polling and key scanning. The set is currently being offered at a 30% discount, so make sure to make use of this steel-cut deal while you can!
Original Price: $349.99
Sale Price: $269.99
Where to Buy: Amazon
A great monitor typically remains one of the more expensive purchases when it comes to gaming equipment, and while the price point is still pretty high, there isn’t any other time of year where you can get a Samsung monitor for less. With a 23% discount price, Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey monitor is being sold for $269.99 for this week only. The curved screen comes with full HD, WQHD resolution, making for a perfect gaming experience. And when you buy a great gaming monitor, you really only have to buy it once. The monitor is hailed for its durability, so consider it a long-term investment.
Original Price: $179.99
Sale Price: $111.99
Where to Buy: Amazon
Who doesn’t love a comfy chair for long hours of gaming? This spot from LUCKRACER boasts a headrest, footrest, and several color options, making for an all-practical purchase. You can even use it as an office chair, and it’s currently at a 38% discount for Black Friday. Need we say more?
Original Price: $299.95
Sale Price: $149.95
Where to Buy: Amazon
Another gem from JBL, this Quantum 910 headset comes with a built-in microphone and hi-res sound, and it is entirely wireless, making for a perfect purchase for any gamer. For Black Friday, the set is coming in at a whopping 50% off, so make due of the deal while you can!
Original Price: $159.99
Sale Price: $99.99
Where to Buy: Amazon
Razer is famed for its excellent gaming equipment, and this keyboard is no exception. The Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless keyboard is detachable, comes with doubleshot PBT keycaps, and even has a sound-dampening foam to reduce noise so you can quietly click-clack away. At a 38% discount, this sale is a no-brainer for any gamer looking to upgrade their keyboard.
Original Price: $69.99
Sale Price: $39.98
Where to Buy: Amazon
One of the cheapest items on this list, Corsair’s HS65 gaming headset comes with a Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound system for your PC or Mac, memory foam for added comfort, and a built-in microphone. If you’re looking for a cheaper JBL dupe, this is definitely the purchase for you. At only $39.98, the set’s coming in at a really practical sale price for Black Friday, with great quality to match.
Original Price: $27.99
Sale Price: $19.99
Where to Buy: Amazon
Don’t be fooled by the low price point—Logitech’s MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse is one of the most well-reviewed gaming keyboards out there. Coming in at only $19.99 for Black Friday, the keyboard and mouse boast all of the qualities you’d want from a gaming keyboard. It’s easy to use, has a long battery life, and is eco-friendly. What more can you ask for?
Original Price: $384.99
Sale Price: $199.99
Where to Buy: Amazon
Another bargain from Samsung, this 32-inch Viewfinity Monitor is almost half off for Black Friday. It comes with a QHD 2K high resolution and a 3-year warranty (just in case). The product was also handpicked by Amazon, meaning that it offers some of the best practical uses all around. The massive sale makes this a no-brainer, and is there really any other time of year where you can buy a well-reviewed Samsung product for only $199.99?
Original Price: $123.44
Sale Price: $99.99
Where to Buy: Amazon
Another luxury gaming chair tailored for your comfort, this gem from Homall comes in an array of colors and is cushioned to the brim for the smoothest gaming experience. It also can be used as a standard home chair, and is one of Amazon’s most well-reviewed gaming chairs. Sleek, smooth, and cheaper than usual, this one’s another no-brainer for all gamers.