Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Says ‘Euphoria’ Helped Her Accept Her Breast Size: ‘I Never Felt Confident’

"I never had anything I felt good in, and I just wanted to hide."

Sydney Sweeney
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sydney Sweeney has revealed that she wasn’t always so confident in her breasts.

The actress spoke about her past body image struggles in an interview with Us Weekly, explaining that she initially struggled to accept how big they are.

"I grew up with boobs,” she said. “I was wearing a 32DD in sixth grade, and I never felt confident. I never had anything I felt good in, and I just wanted to hide."

Sweeney added that it took for her to start playing the character of Cassie in Euphoria to realize “it’s actually powerful to be confident; our bodies are incredible.”

“We should embrace [them] and feel really good in our skin,” she added.

The actress also explained how her struggles with the way clothes fit in Cassie’s wardrobe inspired her to start her own lingerie line, SYRN. "I’d always be like, 'Oh, this fit doesn’t work,'" she reflected. "'I don’t have the support I want. The straps are digging into my shoulders or it’s kind of itchy and riding up.'"

"I started a whole Pinterest board of thousands of photos of inspiration, and I [thought], 'I should actually do this.' And we put it together," she continued.

Earlier this month, Sweeney stripped down to promote her brand’s “Do What Makes You Naked” drop. In campaign images, Sweeney posed in a black thong and sheer tights, while seated backward on a chair.

Speaking of Sweeney’s brand, SYRN — it went viral for a lingerie stunt that saw bras being placed on the Hollywood sign. She did it without permission though, and could have faced criminal trespass and/or vandalism charges. Because of that, SYRN’s debut collection, “Seductress,” “sold out in hours,” according to Sweeney.

In a 2025 interview with Variety, Sweeney said that she wants to “inspire women” to be more confident and “flaunt what they got.”

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