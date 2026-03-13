Sydney Sweeney Says ‘Euphoria’ Helped Her Accept Her Breast Size: ‘I Never Felt Confident’

Sydney Sweeney has revealed that she wasn’t always so confident in her breasts.

The actress spoke about her past body image struggles in an interview with Us Weekly, explaining that she initially struggled to accept how big they are.

"I grew up with boobs,” she said. “I was wearing a 32DD in sixth grade, and I never felt confident. I never had anything I felt good in, and I just wanted to hide."

Sweeney added that it took for her to start playing the character of Cassie in Euphoria to realize “it’s actually powerful to be confident; our bodies are incredible.”

“We should embrace [them] and feel really good in our skin,” she added.