Harrison Ford Is Modeling for the Indiana Jones Animatronic at Disney World

Harrison Ford stepped into new territory at the Walt Disney World expansion showcase at D23 on Saturday (Aug. 15), revealing that he personally modeled for the Indiana Jones animatronics figure coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom.

"I'm the actual model," Ford said in a prerecorded message played for the crowd at the Honda Center in Anaheim. The actor also teased, "I'm coming to Walt Disney World soon."

The 84-year-old noted it marks the first time his face has ever been used in a Disney attraction anywhere in the world.

The existing Indiana Jones rides at Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea both feature a nondescript explorer figure rather than a likeness of Ford.

Imagineers Michael Hundgen and Chris Beatty joined the D23 showcase to unveil a digital 3D model currently being used to construct the figure. A first look at the Tsukán, a massive hand-sculpted serpentine creature central to the ride, was also shown to the crowd. The animatronic completely towers over the Imagineers working on it.