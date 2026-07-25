Emeril Lagasse Responds to 'Emeril Live' Clips Going Viral: ‘That’s Some Good Sh*t’

Emeril Lagasse caught wind of clips from his classic Emeril Live cooking show going viral.

The legendary chef posted a video on social media reacting to the renewed interest in his show after someone shared that they wished they had been in his audience.

Emeril captioned the clip, “I’m going viral on the internet?” and responded to the hype at the end of it with the phrase, “That’s some good shit.”

Emeril Live ran on Food Network from 1997 to 2010.

Check out Emeril’s reaction to the social media love, plus other reactions to his show below.