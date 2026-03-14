'Cyberpunk 2077' Developers Have 'No Plans' For Additional Content

It’s official — game developer company CD Projekt has announced that there are “no plans” for more downloadable content [DLC] for its immensely popular video game, Cyberpunk 2077. The Polish gaming studio announced the news when responding to a fan on social media, referencing the ongoing rumors that it’s releasing a secret DLC for its 2015 game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. “We have no plans for additional DLCs or expansion,” said CD Projekt on X. “If anything changes, we will inform you all!” Cyberpunk 2077 came out in 2020 and, after a shaky start because of game-breaking bugs, it’s gone on to become an immense success, with more than 35 million copies of the game sold. Last May, CD Projekt confirmed that Cyberpunk 2 was in pre-production, with 96 of the company’s 730 developers working on it.

"Several weeks ago the CD Projekt Red team responsible for the next big game set in the Cyberpunk universe completed the project’s conceptual phase," CD Projekt said at the time. "As a result, Cyberpunk 2 – previously known under the codename Project Orion – has progressed to pre-production." That number of developers working on the game has since gone up to 135 as of last October. In an investor call last year, CD Projekt’s co-CEO Michal Nowakowski responded to a suggestion that the game wouldn’t be released until late 2030 or early 2031. "I can reiterate in a way what I said in one of the previous calls, which was basically that our journey from pre-production to final release takes four to five years on average," Nowakowski said. "Having said that, keep in mind that each project is unique, and there are many variables that influence the final outcome,” he added. “So I will not lead you into specific years, but yes, this is pretty much how it looks."

If you have an Xbox Series X or S, and you want to play Cyberpunk 2077 without forking over the full price, you could be very lucky, very soon. Earlier this month, Microsoft teased that Cyberpunk 2077 will be coming to Game Pass. Though an official date wasn’t revealed, it’ll most likely be sooner than later, based on previous teases.