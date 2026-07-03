Latest Stories
'Cyberpunk 2077' Developers Have 'No Plans' For Additional Content
CD Projekt Red's announcement squashes hopes for rumored DLC for 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.'
Elon Musk Crashed Grimes' Studio Session For 'Cyberpunk 2077' With A 200-Year-Old Gun
Musk also pleaded for a cameo in the game.
'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Back in the PlayStation Store With a Warning for PS4 Players
Just over six months after Sony pulled 'Cyberpunk 2077' from the PlayStation Store after gamers reported major issues, the game is now available again.
'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Hit With Cyberattack
‘Cyberpunk 2077’ developer CD Projekt Red was the victim of a cyberattack. The hackers are demanding a ransom for the return of source codes and documents.
'Cyberpunk 2077' Publisher CD Projekt Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit
The Rosen Law Firm has hit ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ publisher CD Projekt with a class-action lawsuit for allegedly violating federal securities laws.
'Cyberpunk 2077' Pulled From PlayStation Store and Refunds Offered After Reports of Issues
Sony has removed 'Cyberpunk 2077' from the PlayStation Store "until further notice," and will allow gamers to receive a full refund.
New ASAP Rocky Song Discovered in 'Cyberpunk 2077'
The new Rocky song doesn't have an official title and isn't currently available anywhere else but inside the game itself. Could a proper drop be imminent?
'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Apologizes for Disappointing Console Performance and Glitches (UPDATE)
CD Projekt Red's much-anticipated 'Cyberpunk 2077' is finally here, and perhaps unsurprisingly the game has come in incredibly hot with plenty of glitches.
Run the Jewels Share "No Save Point" From 'Cyberpunk 2077'
After releasing their fourth studio album earlier this year, Run the Jewels are back with "No Save Point," a new song set to be featured in 'Cyberpunk 2077.'