Cyberpunk 2077

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Cyberpunk 2077
Pop Culture

'Cyberpunk 2077' Developers Have 'No Plans' For Additional Content

CD Projekt Red's announcement squashes hopes for rumored DLC for 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.'

Trey Alston126 days ago
Pop Culture

Elon Musk Crashed Grimes' Studio Session For 'Cyberpunk 2077' With A 200-Year-Old Gun

Musk also pleaded for a cameo in the game.

Louis Pavlakos1033 days ago
cyberpunk-2077
Pop Culture

'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Back in the PlayStation Store With a Warning for PS4 Players

Just over six months after Sony pulled 'Cyberpunk 2077' from the PlayStation Store after gamers reported major issues, the game is now available again.

Joe Price1853 days ago
Cyberpunk 2077 on shelves
Pop Culture

'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Hit With Cyberattack

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ developer CD Projekt Red was the victim of a cyberattack. The hackers are demanding a ransom for the return of source codes and documents.

Alex Galbraith1985 days ago
Cyberpunk game discs for PlayStation and XBox consoles.
Pop Culture

'Cyberpunk 2077' Publisher CD Projekt Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit

The Rosen Law Firm has hit ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ publisher CD Projekt with a class-action lawsuit for allegedly violating federal securities laws.

Jose Martinez2031 days ago
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Cyberpunk promo seen at the entrance to the video game store.
Pop Culture

'Cyberpunk 2077' Pulled From PlayStation Store and Refunds Offered After Reports of Issues

Sony has removed 'Cyberpunk 2077' from the PlayStation Store "until further notice," and will allow gamers to receive a full refund.

Jose Martinez2038 days ago
rocky
Music

New ASAP Rocky Song Discovered in 'Cyberpunk 2077'

The new Rocky song doesn't have an official title and isn't currently available anywhere else but inside the game itself. Could a proper drop be imminent?

Trace William Cowen2044 days ago
Cyberpunk 2077
Pop Culture

'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Apologizes for Disappointing Console Performance and Glitches (UPDATE)

CD Projekt Red's much-anticipated 'Cyberpunk 2077' is finally here, and perhaps unsurprisingly the game has come in incredibly hot with plenty of glitches. 

Joe Price2045 days ago
rtj no save point cyberpunk
Music

Run the Jewels Share "No Save Point" From 'Cyberpunk 2077'

After releasing their fourth studio album earlier this year, Run the Jewels are back with "No Save Point," a new song set to be featured in 'Cyberpunk 2077.'

Joe Price2073 days ago

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