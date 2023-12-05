Was Rubi Rose's No. 1 OnlyFans Spender Featured on MTV’s 'True Life: I’m Addicted to Porn' Back in 2009?

Fans of Rubi Rose and/or OnlyFans mega-spending are putting the pieces together, seemingly linking a recently viral paypig to an episode of MTV’s True Life.

As previously reported, an individual saved in Rose's phone as "Brandon weird OF fan" recently tapped into the power of virality thanks to a slew of his messages being made public on Twitter, a site I refuse to refer to as X. The messages were shared via Rose herself, who also revealed that this same individual had gotten a massive tattoo of her face.

"Tat my face on u so i know it's real," Rose wrote when sharing the messages.