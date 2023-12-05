Was Rubi Rose's No. 1 OnlyFans Spender Featured on MTV’s 'True Life: I’m Addicted to Porn' Back in 2009?

Fans of Rubi Rose and/or OnlyFans mega-spending are putting the pieces together, seemingly linking a recently viral paypig to an episode of MTV’s True Life.
As previously reported, an individual saved in Rose's phone as "Brandon weird OF fan" recently tapped into the power of virality thanks to a slew of his messages being made public on Twitter, a site I refuse to refer to as X. The messages were shared via Rose herself, who also revealed that this same individual had gotten a massive tattoo of her face.
"Tat my face on u so i know it's real," Rose wrote when sharing the messages.
At the top of this month, Rose announced she had bumped into her "#1 spender on OnlyFans," notably sharing a photo documenting the encounter. Seemingly, this is the same individual with the tribute ink. At the time, Rose noted that the dedicated subscriber had spent more than $62,000 on her OF-related content.
Following the tat reveal, Rose's followers were quick to start theorizing that this person, a self-described "crypto whale" perhaps named Brandon, was the same Brandon previously featured on a porn-focused episode of True Life back in 2009. The episode, titled "I'm Addicted to Porn," covers exactly the sort of narrative territory one would expect, complete with a man named Brandon who says he enjoys porn up to 10 hours each day.
“Brandon has no job, no girlfriend, and no prospects,” the narrator says in the episode, which if nothing else serves as a fine slice of 2000s archival fun. “Instead, from the computer screen to widescreen, porn is Brandon’s constant companion.”
Of course, it's hard to say definitively whether the two alleged Brandons are the same person, or if any of this is connected at all. While there are social media accounts purporting to belong to Rose's top OF subscriber, none of them, at least at the time of this writing, had verified the True Life theory.
Furthermore, it's not clear whether these latest Rose and OF developments are truly as spontaneous as they seem. Regardless, fans have been eating it up, all while trying to connect the potential True Life dots to further the story.
Is it merely a joke with no basis in fact, or have makeshift detectives cracked a not-in-need-of-cracking case? The truth of it all eludes us for now. At any rate, dive into the speculation below.