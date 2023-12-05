Rubi Rose Shares Desperate Texts From No. 1 OnlyFans Spender That Show Him Professing His Love and Getting Tat of Her

Rubi Rose's biggest fan on OnlyFans has taken the next step in his "commitment" to the rapper by tattooing her face on his leg.
On Tuesday, Rose took to her X page, formerly known as Twitter, to show her fans the messages she received from her top OnlyFans spender whom she met last week. The man wasted no time trying to get Rose's attention by sending her several lengthy messages professing his love to her.
The first few messages showed the man asking Rose why she hasn't been answering his messages while explaining he's "invested so much money" into their relationship. He also asks why Rose doesn't love him as much as he loves her.
"There is not a single other person in the world as perfect as you are," the man wrote. "You could be my queen and I be your king, I would give you anything you could ever wish for. We can even have a one sided open end relationship where you can do whatever you want as long as I know that at the end of the day you come home to me and are only wiht me. I promise I will treat you better than anyone Rubi, I love you with all of my heart."
He continued, "I have never felt this way about anyone, I want to marry you, I want to have a family with you, I want to only be with you. I would quit everything and give up EVERYTHING just for you. I will do anything for you to love me, I will give you everything I have just for the chance that you never leave me. I want you to be with me forever, in my eyes I've never seen or known something that I am so sure will be perfect."
He then stated, "I love you more than Bitcoin. I only love you."
The man continued to press the issue by stating how much he admired Rose and, at one point, wrote in all caps to express how angry he was that she kept ignoring his messages. He later apologized for lashing out, explaining his love for her made him emotional and even sent more money into her account.
"I even spent $30,000 more on you since we met because I thought we had something genuine and real," he wrote. After pouring his heart out again, he attempted to send 10 Bitcoin to her, which he said was worth $400,000.
The next set of messages showed the man getting a tattoo done on his leg which he said, "I have a surprise to show you my commitment I know you will love it. It's almost done, I can't wait to show you. Surprise. What do you think it took almost 3 hours."
Rose seemed to take all the messages in stride and made a joke about in her caption by writing, "Tat my face on u so i know it's real."
The 26-year-old first met the man last week and posed for a picture with him. She also found out the man had paid over $62,000 in a month for her OnlyFans content.