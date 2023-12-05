Rubi Rose Shares Desperate Texts From No. 1 OnlyFans Spender That Show Him Professing His Love and Getting Tat of Her

Rubi Rose's biggest fan on OnlyFans has taken the next step in his "commitment" to the rapper by tattooing her face on his leg.

On Tuesday, Rose took to her X page, formerly known as Twitter, to show her fans the messages she received from her top OnlyFans spender whom she met last week. The man wasted no time trying to get Rose's attention by sending her several lengthy messages professing his love to her.

The first few messages showed the man asking Rose why she hasn't been answering his messages while explaining he's "invested so much money" into their relationship. He also asks why Rose doesn't love him as much as he loves her.

"There is not a single other person in the world as perfect as you are," the man wrote. "You could be my queen and I be your king, I would give you anything you could ever wish for. We can even have a one sided open end relationship where you can do whatever you want as long as I know that at the end of the day you come home to me and are only wiht me. I promise I will treat you better than anyone Rubi, I love you with all of my heart."

He continued, "I have never felt this way about anyone, I want to marry you, I want to have a family with you, I want to only be with you. I would quit everything and give up EVERYTHING just for you. I will do anything for you to love me, I will give you everything I have just for the chance that you never leave me. I want you to be with me forever, in my eyes I've never seen or known something that I am so sure will be perfect."