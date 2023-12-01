Rose initially joined OnlyFans back in June 2020 and has since shared a wealth of content on the platform, which is typically used for adult content. She reportedly earned over $100,000 within 48 hours of launching her account. Rose currently offers a free subscription to fans but provides other, more risqué content for a fee.

Back in October, she launched an account on Feet Finder, where she sells photos of her, well, feet. It's unclear if her No. 1 OnlyFans fan is also an avid foot fan, but as a self-described "crypto whale looking for a queen" he probably has some money to spare for freaky toe pics. As far as music goes, Rose recently wrapped up a string of supporting dates on Sexxy Red's Hood Hottest Princess tour.

Last month, Rose made headlines after she gave Paul Pierce her number after the former NBA star admitted he has a "crush" on her. Earlier in the year, she was briefly linked with French Montana and was rumored to be in a relationship with him after they were seen grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles.