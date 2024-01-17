Netflix Shares Trailer for 'The Vince Staples Show'

Wednesday, the streamer rolled out a new trailer for the forthcoming The Vince Staples Show, a scripted comedy series originally announced for the platform back in September 2022. At the time, per press notes, the series was billed as a fictional story “loosely inspired by Staples’ life” and set in Long Beach, California.

“I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” Staples said at the time. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”

As of 2022, executive producers on The Vince Staples Show included Staples and Barris alongside Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth, and Calmatic. Edelman and Williams, meanwhile, were listed as showrunners on the project. The two previously worked together with Barris on Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic, which hit Netflix that same year.

Longtime Staples fans will recognize Calmatic's name from a prior, short-form iteration of The Vince Staples Show on YouTube in 2019. In one mini-episode, directed by Calmatic, Ray J made an appearance. Calmatic's other directorial credits include Rap Sh!t, the White Men Can't Jump reboot with Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" video, and more.