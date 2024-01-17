Netflix Shares Trailer for 'The Vince Staples Show'

Vince Staples is gifting Netflix with his presence.
Wednesday, the streamer rolled out a new trailer for the forthcoming The Vince Staples Show, a scripted comedy series originally announced for the platform back in September 2022. At the time, per press notes, the series was billed as a fictional story “loosely inspired by Staples’ life” and set in Long Beach, California.
“I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” Staples said at the time. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”
As of 2022, executive producers on The Vince Staples Show included Staples and Barris alongside Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth, and Calmatic. Edelman and Williams, meanwhile, were listed as showrunners on the project. The two previously worked together with Barris on Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic, which hit Netflix that same year.
Longtime Staples fans will recognize Calmatic's name from a prior, short-form iteration of The Vince Staples Show on YouTube in 2019. In one mini-episode, directed by Calmatic, Ray J made an appearance. Calmatic's other directorial credits include Rap Sh!t, the White Men Can't Jump reboot with Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" video, and more.
In an interview with Rachael Evans for Complex Australia in 2022, Staples was asked about the progress of the series, the creative process of which the Ramona Park Broke My Heart artist praised as a “fun” and “new” experience.
“I’m surrounded by great people who have a lot of great ideas—it’s a good situation to be in,” he said.
The Vince Staples Show debuts on Netflix on Feb. 15. Up top, watch the newly released trailer. Also featured across the five-episode satirical comedy are Vanessa Bell Calloway, Andrea Ellsworth, Naté Jones, Arturo Castro, Scott MacArthur, Bryan Greenberg, and Myles Bullock.
Below, get a closer look via some just-dropped first-look images.