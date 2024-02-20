People Have a Lot to Say About Malia Obama Going by 'Malia Ann' in Filmmaking Career

As film festival enthusiasts are already aware, Malia, the oldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, uses her middle name and is credited as "Malia Ann" on her recent Sundance-screened short, "The Heart."

This is also how the 25-year-old Harvard grad was credited on last year's Swarm series, co-created by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover. On "Girl, Bye," the fifth episode of the Emmy-nominated Prime video drama, Malia received a teleplay credit alongside Nabers.

"This is an odd little story, somewhat of a fable, about a man grieving the death of his mother after she leaves him an unusual request in her will," Malia previously said of "The Heart," which screened in January as part of Sundance's Short Film Program lineup for 2024. "The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret. But I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things."