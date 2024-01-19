Malia Obama Screens Short Film 'The Heart' at Sundance, Says She Hopes 'It Makes You Feel Less Lonely'

Malia Obama is making big moves as a director.

She’s slated to screen her short film, The Heart at the Sundance Film Festival this month. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she’s releasing the piece under the name Malia Ann (Ann is her middle name) and it will be part of the U.S. short fiction films category.

Both written and directed by Obama, The Heart follows a son who’s mourning the loss of his mother—and the odd request she leaves him in her will.

In an interview with the film festival, Malia shared more about the short: “The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in those things.”