Dwayne Johnson Regrets Not Resolving 'Complicated Father-Son Sh*t' With Late Dad

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is “delivering flowers to heaven” for his late father, the WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Rocky Johnson.

In a moving Instagram update on Thursday, The Rock, who recently joined the board of WWE and UFC owners TKO Group, looked back on Rocky making WWE history alongside Tony Atlas. He also shared a more personal take on his father’s legacy.

“He came up the hard way, and trail-blazed for all of us men of color - in any sport & level of entertainment,” he wrote when sharing archival footage of Rocky in the ring. “But it was also very important to him to pave the way for all men, any color - it didn’t matter. My regret in this life is that I never had a chance to say goodbye to him, because he died suddenly. I regret not reconciling our complicated father/son shit before I lost him. Raised me with tough fatherly love and an even tougher hand. The more I live life, the more grateful I am for it.”