The Mysterious New 'Cloverfield' Movie Might Be Heading to Netflix

If the rumors are true, the third film in the budding Cloverfield franchise will be released on Netflix instead of getting a traditional theatrical release like its two predecessors.

Cloverfield 3, which is also goes by the name God Particle, has had multiple release dates and was most recently set for this coming April. But after a string of delays, the space station-set film 's future with the studio is in doubt. This according to The Tracking Board's Jeff Sneider, who heard whispers of the potential deal at Sundance.