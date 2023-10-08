Watch Will Ferrell DJ a USC Frat Party Before Thrilling Win Against Arizona

Will Ferrell had a grand old time with students partying at a frat house on the campus of USC right before the school's football team beat the University of Arizona in a thrilling triple-overtime game.

Footage from the Sigma Alpha Mu frat house showed the actor behind the DJ booth and busting out Survivor's 1982 classic "Eye of the Tiger" while a bunch of college students party around him. Another clip showed him playing Jay-Z and Kanye West's "N***a's In Paris" tune off their 2011 album Watch The Throne.