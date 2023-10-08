Watch Will Ferrell DJ a USC Frat Party Before Thrilling Win Against Arizona

Will Ferrell had a grand old time with students partying at a frat house on the campus of USC right before the school's football team beat the University of Arizona in a thrilling triple-overtime game.
Footage from the Sigma Alpha Mu frat house showed the actor behind the DJ booth and busting out Survivor's 1982 classic "Eye of the Tiger" while a bunch of college students party around him. Another clip showed him playing Jay-Z and Kanye West's "N***a's In Paris" tune off their 2011 album Watch The Throne.
The 56-year-old's appearance on the Los Angeles campus should come as no surprise. He's a USC alum, a diehard fan of the football team, and his 19-year-old son Magnus is a student now with TMZ claiming he's a brother of Sigma Alpha Mu.
The USC Trojans defeated the Arizona Wildcats 43-41 in a wild triple-overtime game. Because of that result, the Trojans remained undefeated and continued their strong start to the college football season. Their next test will be against Notre Dame on Oct. 14, then a tough battle with the Utah Utes the following weekend.
Will Ferrell, on the other hand, has been in talks to play the lead role in Amazon/MGM's John Madden biopic. According to a report in May from Deadline, the film—simply titled Madden—will be directed by five-time Oscar-nominee Russell, who is best known for features like American Hustle; The Fighter; Silver Linings Playbook; and, most recently, Amsterdam.