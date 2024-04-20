TopSpin 2K25 Official Soundtrack Features Justin Timberlake, Drake, Pharrell, and More

Justin Timberlake, Drake, Pharrell Williams, and more heavy hitters have been announced to appear on the official soundtrack to the upcoming gameTopSpin 2K25.

The game's publisher, 2K Sports, also announced that several other huge names in the pop, EDM, and dance genres will appear on the soundtrack for TopSpin, including Fall Out Boy, The Weeknd, Diplo, Armin van Buuren, and Kaskade. Grammy-nominated music producer Brian Transeau will also score TopSpin 2K25.

Gamers got to hear a piece of the soundtrack when the official TopSpin 2K25 announcement trailer featuring Fall Out Boy's "Heartbreak Feels So Good (Dillon Francis Remix)" was released last month.