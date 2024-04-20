TopSpin 2K25 Official Soundtrack Features Justin Timberlake, Drake, Pharrell, and More

2K Sports also announced the full roster of athletes and licensed brands set to appear in the game.

Apr 20, 2024
Three men; left in suit with stubble, middle in sports attire, right in hat with sunglasses
(Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartRadio), (Photo by Carmen Mandato / Getty Images), (Photo by Graham Denholm / Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Justin TimberlakeDrakePharrell Williams, and more heavy hitters have been announced to appear on the official soundtrack to the upcoming gameTopSpin 2K25

The game's publisher, 2K Sports, also announced that several other huge names in the pop, EDM, and dance genres will appear on the soundtrack for TopSpin, including Fall Out BoyThe WeekndDiplo, Armin van Buuren, and Kaskade. Grammy-nominated music producer Brian Transeau will also score TopSpin 2K25.

Gamers got to hear a piece of the soundtrack when the official TopSpin 2K25 announcement trailer featuring Fall Out Boy's "Heartbreak Feels So Good (Dillon Francis Remix)" was released last month.

2K Sports also revealed the full game roster that includes athletes and icons from tennis' past, present, and future, such as Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, Francis Tiafoe, Andre Agassi, Steffi Graff, and so much more.

Naomi Osaka in a tennis outfit playing at a tournament, holding her racket, with spectators in the background
2K Sports
Two tennis players in sportswear shaking hands at a net, spectators in the background
2K Sports

In addition to a star-studded lineup, TopSpin 2K25 boasts a range of licensed apparel brands, delivering authentic on-court uniforms of professional players and a ton of customization choices to personalize MyPLAYERs.

Gamers will get to deck their created players in several customizable gear from licensed brands like Nike, adidas, Asics, New Balance, Hugo Boss, Fila, Original Penguin, Wilson, Uniqlo, Free People Movement, Yonex, Castore, Head, Goodr, Babolat, Lacoste, Tecnifibre, and more.

An in-game screenshot of a character customizing menu, featuring options for apparel and prosthetics for a tennis player avatar
2K Sports
Video game character customization screen showing various tennis apparel options for a male avatar
2K Sports
A character in a video game tennis outfit selection menu, with various clothing options displayed
2K Sports

TopSpin 2K25 is the first game in the series since TopSpin 4 dropped in 2011. The upcoming game will be released on April 23 in three different editions (Standard, Cross-Gen Digital, and Deluxe), each offering players various in-game content. The game will be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

