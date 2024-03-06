Kevin Hart Addresses Katt Williams Criticizing His Movie Career: 'It's Entertainment'

Kevin Hart has addressed Katt Williams' claims that he steals movie roles by taking the high road, which he made during his explosive appearance on Club Shay Shay.

In a conversation with the Wall Street Journal Magazine, Hart was asked about Williams calling him out for his career choices that came Williams; way first. According to Hart, everything that his fellow comedian is doing is all "entertainment," and he'll support him even if they don't see eye to eye.

"It's just that. It's entertainment," Hart said. "If that's what he fuels himself off, God bless him. Good for him. I hope he gets all that he needs and he wants, and I'm here cheering for him from afar."

He continued, "That's my real energy. I really mean it! That's how happy and secure I am with my career and my life."

During his interview with Shannon Sharpe in January, Williams took aim at the Laugh at My Pain comedian by claiming Hart avoids being around him. Williams also called Hart a "gatekeeper" in comedy and used Hart's friendship with Tiffany Haddish as an example.

"For a five-year period, every single movie that Kevin Hart did was a movie that had been on my desk that all I had said was, 'Just can we take some of this step and fetching shit out and then I can do it?'" said Williams. "And me saying that and them going 'oh yeah, no problem' and then going to give it to this other guy and having him do it just like it was and acting like I'm a bad person because I keep standing on my standards."

He later added, "Didn't Kevin open the gate and let Tiffany in? Ain't he now opening it up for such and such? What do you mean there are no gatekeepers?"

Hart has addressed Williams several times since the Club Shay Shay interview was aired. Shortly after the episode premiered, Hart addressed the comments on X, formerly Twitter, by telling Williams, "Gotta get that anger up [out you], champ… It's honestly sad."

Hart also commented on his ex-wife Torrei Hart going on tour with Williams in a conversation with TMZ where he said, "My success is my success. I want everybody to win. I love everybody....I want everybody to win. I hope the tour is great."