Janice Burgess, Creator of 'The Backyardigans,' Dead at 72

Janice Burgess, the creator of the popular Nickelodeon show The Backyardigans, died in hospice care in New York City.

According to The New York Times, the 72-year-old television executive's longtime friend and founder of Nick Jr., Brown Johnson, confirmed she lost her battle with breast cancer on Saturday. Nickelodeon released a statement shortly after her death praising Burgess for all that she contributed to the network and its other platform, Nick Jr., where The Backyardigans was aired between 2009 and 2018.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of one of the great architects of Nick Jr. and creator of the globally beloved series, The Backyardigans," Nickelodeon said in a statement. "Janice was one of the greats–inherently creative and kind, and dedicated to the preschool audience everywhere."