Video Shows Florence Pugh Hit In Face by Object Thrown During 'Dune: Part Two' Panel in Brazil

Florence Pugh was hit in the face with a random item during a Dune: Part Two panel in Brazil.

On Sunday, Pugh and her co-stars paid a visit to Sao Paulo, Brazil, to promote the upcoming film.

Video shows Pugh alongside Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Zendaya, when out of nowhere, an item that appeasrs to have been thrown from the audience hits her in the eye. She picked up the item as her castmates checked up on her and exited the stage.