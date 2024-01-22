Common Teases Jennifer Hudson Relationship Confirmation on Her Show

Common and Jennifer Hudson may have confirmed their long-rumored relationship.

In a preview for the next episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the alleged couple teased fans regarding their budding romance when Hudson introduced the Chicago native with a freestyle before he showed up with a bouquet of flowers.

"Now, we gotta get down to business, Mr. Common. I'm a host and so I have to ask you this question 'cause everybody always wanna know this — are you dating anyone?" Hudson asked Common. He laughed in response while admitting he was, in fact, seeing someone.

"I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life," he said. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she's talented."