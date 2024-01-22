Common Teases Jennifer Hudson Relationship Confirmation on Her Show

Common and Jennifer Hudson may have confirmed their long-rumored relationship.
In a preview for the next episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the alleged couple teased fans regarding their budding romance when Hudson introduced the Chicago native with a freestyle before he showed up with a bouquet of flowers.
"Now, we gotta get down to business, Mr. Common. I'm a host and so I have to ask you this question 'cause everybody always wanna know this — are you dating anyone?" Hudson asked Common. He laughed in response while admitting he was, in fact, seeing someone.
"I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life," he said. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she's talented."
Common also joked he wanted his lady to be an EGOT winner, and funny enough, Hudson achieved the feat in 2022 when she won a Tony Award for producing A Strange Loop. The rapper followed that up by asking Hudson the same question, and she explained how "very happy" the relationship had made her.
"This relationship is a happy place for me," Common told her. "Seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. So, I'm very grateful. I thank God each and every day, and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."
The couple had fans wondering if they were an item back in 2022 when they were seen hanging out in their native Chicago. They were seen most recently taking in a Los Angeles Lakers game when LeBron James and company took on the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena.