Birdman and His Crew Confront Druski and Take His Chain in Surveillance Video

Birdman finally took matters into his own hands and ran up on Druski in Los Angeles on Friday while also taking his chain, according to TMZ.

The outlet released the footage showing the Cash Money Records boss and his crew approaching Druski and his friends inside a recording studio where he was filming his new reality show, Coulda Been House. In the black-and-white surveillance footage, Birdman is seen arguing with Druski in a stairwell, telling him he'll take his chain off his neck.

The comedian then tried to diffuse the situation and had his chain snatched from one of the people standing alongside Birdman. Druski and his team managed to get away by hastily running down the stairs and out of the studio.

Birdman added more salt to Druski's wounds by going to his Instagram Story and showing off the chain that was snatched from his neck. "Surprise Party B*tch Slippin In Studio Richgang," Birdman wrote.