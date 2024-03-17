Sexyy Red Addresses Adin Ross' Claim of Having Had Sex With Her: 'Don’t Know Why He Play Like That'

Ross made his claims during a conversation with Akademiks last week, where he explained the two had sex and described her bedroom skills as "dominant." He also said he reached out to Red after he saw her leaked sex tape.

"I wanna announce something but I dunno if I should say it. I did fuck Sexyy Red," said Ross. "It was good. It was really good. She was kinda being the dominant one."

Regarding Red's sex tape, Ross added: "I jerked off to it, and that's what made me hit her up. I'm being for real."

The rapper caught wind of Ross' comments and jumped on X, formerly Twitter, to co-sign she had sex with him jokingly. However, Red's account of the hook-up differed from Ross' story.

"You paid me to take yo virginity & I did just that… next," she said. Red followed that up with a much more serious tone and denied the claims saying, "SIKE you couldn't touch me wit ah stick."

Ross fired back and claimed he didn't pay to have sex with Red but she did take his "Black girl virginity."

"My first time ever with a Black girl I will vouch u took my Black girl virginity," he said. "I didn't pay tho why u lying said I paid?"