Drew Barrymore Confirms Adam Sandler Is Working On ‘Happy Gilmore’ Sequel

Drew Barrymore has revealed that Adam Sandler has a screenplay ready for Happy Gilmore 2.

On one of the latest episodes of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress announced that Sandler has written a screenplay for the sequel to the 1996 film. According to Barrymore, she had sent a video to Sandler of herself watching Billy Madison with her daughter and that led to conversations about Happy Gilmore 2.

“I want it. I need it. And I stayed up last night with my daughter watching Billy Madison,” Barrymore said in the video. “I sent Sandler a video of that, and then he sent me another video back, and I’m waiting to see if he’s confirming about the Happy Gilmore 2 script.”

Barrymore then gestured to her phone to confirm that the movie was in fact happening. “This just in, I have breaking news. I’ll just say this, from my source, that it is in process,” she said.

She added, “There is a process, and that process is in process.”