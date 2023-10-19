Kris Jenner Is Convinced Scott Disick Has a 'Crush' on Khloé Kardashian

It’s no secret that Scott Disick is quite fond of Khloé Kardashian. Although their relationship has been at rocky times, the two have developed a close bond that has seemingly strengthened over the past several years. Scott — who shares three children with Khloé’s oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian — has consistently supported and confided in Khloé as they each navigate life as single parents. But are Scott’s feelings evolving into the romantic variety? Kris Jenner seems to think so.

In this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kris was quick to share her thoughts on Scott and Khloé’s relationship.

“First of all, Scott has a crush on you,” she told Khloé during a post-credits interview, “but it’s like a brother/sister crush, where he looks at you and admires—”

Khloé interjected and immediately shot down the theory.

“First of all, that’s not a thing,” she said. “There’s no such thing as a brother/sister crush unless you live in the six states that legalize incest and we don’t do that here.”

Well, OK, it came out wrong,” Kris admitted, before trying to explain her position.

“No, no, we got it,” Khloé said before her mom could finish her thought.

Earlier in the episode, Scott opened up about his loneliness and his desire to be in a romantic relationship.

“If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?” Kris asked Scott, who immediately turned his direction toward Khloé: “How tall are you?” he asked the Good American founder.

The father of three said Khloé had everything he was looking for in a potential partner: “She’s funny, she’s kind, she’s sweet, she’s cute. he’s got all the characteristics I want — that’s what I’m saying… Obviously, I would never look at Khloe sexually, even though I may joke sometimes. I just need somebody who doesn’t give up on somebody. I have been through, like, a lot of different things. I definitely know I’m not easy, and I’m not perfect."