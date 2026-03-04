Harry Jowsey Reveals He Got ‘Whole Vial’ of Botox Injected Into His Penis: 'Very Smooth Now'

Harry Jowsey got a little makeover down under.
The Australian reality star made headlines this week after revealing his recent cosmetic procedure to his penis.
“I actually did get Botox in it,” he said during Tuesday’s episode of his Boyfriend Material podcast. “One of my friends did it. He got stem cells and Botox and calcium.”
Special guest Lisa Vanderpump immediately questioned the decision and even accused Jowsey of fibbing.
“I don’t believe you,” she declared. “You’re lying. How can you prove it?”
Jowsey said he got “a whole vial” of Botox injected into his penis for aesthetic reasons.
“They said it, like, relaxes the muscle,” he explained. “It’s very smooth now, which is good.”
The host then informed Vanderpump about “scrotox,” a popular Botox procedure on the scrotum region.
“You can do it in your balls. It smooths out your wrinkles,” he said before clarifying he only got the injections in his penis. “I’m not doing it to my balls. My balls are doing their thing.”
Jowsey also touched on his Botox experience during a 2023 appearance on Josh Peck’s Good Guys podcast, admitting he felt a lot of pressure to look good as someone in the public eye.
“Yeah, you know, Botox — I used to that a little bit,” he said. “Microneedling, which is hectic. It’s sick. It’s actually really good… It pulls the collagen up. I was like, ‘Oh, I should probably do that a lot,’ because I have a lot of redness and a lot of dimples and stuff.”
Millionaire biohacker Bryan Johnson has also admitted to receiving penis Botox. He explained the purported benefits in a January 2024 X post, saying the injections increased his penis length by 1 cm, strengthened his erections, and boosted his overall “sexual health satisfaction.”
“A tourniquet was applied at the base of the penis, the treatment dose (100 units of BoNT-A in 2 ml of saline) was distributed along 4 points, right and left distal and proximal shaft using a 23G insulin syringe,” he said about the procedure. “The solution was injected into 4 different injection sites 1 inch proximal to corona and 1 inch distal to pubo-penile junction at right and left cavernosa, respectively. Following injection, a fine massage was applied to the injection sites for 5 min and the band was removed after 20 min.”