Harry Jowsey Reveals He Got ‘Whole Vial’ of Botox Injected Into His Penis: 'Very Smooth Now'

Harry Jowsey got a little makeover down under.

The Australian reality star made headlines this week after revealing his recent cosmetic procedure to his penis.

“I actually did get Botox in it,” he said during Tuesday’s episode of his Boyfriend Material podcast. “One of my friends did it. He got stem cells and Botox and calcium.”

Special guest Lisa Vanderpump immediately questioned the decision and even accused Jowsey of fibbing.

“I don’t believe you,” she declared. “You’re lying. How can you prove it?”

Jowsey said he got “a whole vial” of Botox injected into his penis for aesthetic reasons.

“They said it, like, relaxes the muscle,” he explained. “It’s very smooth now, which is good.”

The host then informed Vanderpump about “scrotox,” a popular Botox procedure on the scrotum region.

“You can do it in your balls. It smooths out your wrinkles,” he said before clarifying he only got the injections in his penis. “I’m not doing it to my balls. My balls are doing their thing.”