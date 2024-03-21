Tracy Morgan Jokes He ‘Out-Ate Ozempic’ After 40-Pound Weight Gain

It looks like Ozempic will not be calling Tracy Morgan for a testimonial anytime soon.

Tracy recently stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed he has gained 40 pounds since taking Ozempic to lose weight.

"Well, that's Ozempic. Yeah, but I've learned to eat—I've out-ate Ozempic. I gained 40 pounds," Morgan said in response to Fallon asking how he stays in shape. "Absolutely. I'm like Magic Johnson, I gained 40 pounds."

In an August 2023 appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Tracy shared his weight loss journey, which involved going to the gym every day and taking Ozempic.

According to UC Davis Health, Ozempic is a weekly injection meant to lower the blood sugar level in people with Type 2 diabetes. However, the prescription drug has gained widespread popularity for its ability to help with weight loss.

Morgan was diagnosed with diabetes in 1996.

Tracy credited Ozempic early on with helping him curb his eating habits. "It cuts my appetite in half," he said. "Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos."