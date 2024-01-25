‘White Lotus’ Actor Tom Hollander Was Accidentally Sent Tom Holland's ‘Astonishing’ Box Office Bonus for ‘Avengers'

Tom Hollander is an actor who has starred in films, such as Pride & Prejudice and Bird Box, and TV shows, like The White Lotus and The Night Manager. He did not appear in either Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame.

That was fellow Brit Tom Holland, and it's a common misconception that can happen to anyone, including the 56-year-old actor's agency.

Hollander revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he once received an email from his agency with the subject line, "Payment slip for your first box office bonus for The Avengers." Hollander said he and Holland were part of the same agency when the error occurred.

"I don't think I'm in The Avengers," the BAFTA winner said before opening the email.

"It was an astonishing amount of money," Hollander told Meyers. "It was not his salary. It was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office bonus, the first one. And it was more money than I’ve ever—it was a seven-figure sum. He was 20 or something."