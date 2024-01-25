‘White Lotus’ Actor Tom Hollander Was Accidentally Sent Tom Holland's ‘Astonishing’ Box Office Bonus for ‘Avengers'

Tom Hollander is an actor who has starred in films, such as Pride & Prejudice and Bird Box, and TV shows, like The White Lotus and The Night Manager. He did not appear in either Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame.
That was fellow Brit Tom Holland, and it's a common misconception that can happen to anyone, including the 56-year-old actor's agency.
Hollander revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he once received an email from his agency with the subject line, "Payment slip for your first box office bonus for The Avengers." Hollander said he and Holland were part of the same agency when the error occurred.
"I don't think I'm in The Avengers," the BAFTA winner said before opening the email.
"It was an astonishing amount of money," Hollander told Meyers. "It was not his salary. It was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office bonus, the first one. And it was more money than I’ve ever—it was a seven-figure sum. He was 20 or something."
Hollander said he and Holland, 27, shared the same agency only briefly. Despite the mix-up over email, the Feud actor joked that he does not run into this problem when interacting with people. He recalls meeting parents who were excited to introduce him to their "disappointed" children who were made to believe they were about to meet the actor who plays Spider-Man.
“It’s been very difficult," Hollander joked elsewhere in the discussion, which starts at the 8:50 mark above. "‘Cause, you know, I was here first.”