Jean-Claude Van Damme Claims Vin Diesel Nixed 'Fast and Furious' Franchise Casting: 'I Don't Want Him'

Jean-Claude Van Damme claimed in a recent interview that there was interest in him joining the cast of the Fast and Furious franchise, but Vin Diesel put an end to all that.

"They want me in Fast and Furious," Van Damme recalled to The Telegraph, to which Diesel allegedly said, "No, I don't want him."

It's unknown which film in the two-plus decade franchise he was being considered for.

Diesel, who has been credited as a producer on every entry in the Fast and Furious franchise since 2009's Fast & Furious, has been known to treat these movies as his baby—and he's developed a reputation as a helicopter parent. The only film he did not produce was Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the spinoff starring Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson announced earlier this year that he and Diesel "put all the past behind us" after his character Luke Hobbs appeared in a Fast X mid-credits scene. The wrestler-turned-actor famously aired out their feud when he referred to certain members of the cast as "candy asses" before showing his appreciation for everyone in the film, except for Diesel.