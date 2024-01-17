Video Shows Airport Employee Fighting Former Co-Workers After Being Fired

An Atlanta woman left Hartsfield-Jackson airport without a job last weekend after getting into a wild brawl with her former coworkers.

In the video that circulated on social media, the brawl tis seen taking place at Harvest & Grounds coffee shop in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. According to TMZ, the woman in the 1-minute clip had been terminated from her job as a barista, but wasn't going down without a fight.

The fight reportedly began between two employees over espresso shots. A passerby recorded the clip, which showed the woman, identified as Shacoria Elly, lunging at two male employees, both of whom prevented her from retrieving her belongings. "You can walk away you don't need your fucking stuff!" one of the men yelled while shoving her.

The second man pushed her from coming behind the counter, to which Elly grabbed a chair, threatening to throw it. After punching the first man, he flung her to the ground and shouted "Fuck you think you're doing?!"