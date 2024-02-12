SpongeBob SquarePants Took a Playful Jab at Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating History

SpongeBob Squarepants had jokes for Leonardo DiCaprio during Super Bowl LVIII.

As Nickelodeon aired the overtime broadcast of Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers, during the third quarter, SpongeBob threw some playful shade at the Killers of the Flower Moon actor.

The broadcast caught a sunglasses-wearing Dicaprio in the stands while SpongeBob, Patrick Star, Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson gave their best Dicaprio puns.

"Dicaprio catch-me-if-you-can with these pizzas," and "Leonardo Di-cap-is-low" were two of the cornier puns before SpongeBob jumped in with a final blow.

"Leonardo Dicaprio, 25," Spongebob joked. "That's about his dating history."