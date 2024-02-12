SpongeBob SquarePants Took a Playful Jab at Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating History

SpongeBob Squarepants had jokes for Leonardo DiCaprio during Super Bowl LVIII.
As Nickelodeon aired the overtime broadcast of Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers, during the third quarter, SpongeBob threw some playful shade at the Killers of the Flower Moon actor.
The broadcast caught a sunglasses-wearing Dicaprio in the stands while SpongeBob, Patrick Star, Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson gave their best Dicaprio puns.
"Dicaprio catch-me-if-you-can with these pizzas," and "Leonardo Di-cap-is-low" were two of the cornier puns before SpongeBob jumped in with a final blow.
"Leonardo Dicaprio, 25," Spongebob joked. "That's about his dating history."
The voice actors for the CGI versions of SpongeBob and Patrick were none other than Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke, who've voiced the characters since the show's beginning in 1999.
Although DiCaprio has reportedly dated young women roughly half his age, mainly fashion models, including Camila Morrone and Gigi Hadid, the Oscar-winner was reportedly "really bothered" by the accusations, per the Daily Mail.
A source told the outlet that the actor, 49, was “not keen on the hype suggesting that he is seeking out these very young women.” “He wants to ditch this image once and for all, and he is really bothered that this continues to follow him,” the source added. “Leo wants something like he had with Camila, something real.”
Leo is currently dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. She is, indeed, 25-years-old.