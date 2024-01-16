Watch 'Martin' Cast Reunite at 2023 Emmys With Tribute to the Late Thomas Mikal Ford

The cast of Martin reunited for some big laughs at the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night.

Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II took the stage at Peacock Theater on Monday night in a recreated set from the 1990s sitcom. The four paid tribute to the late Martin actor, Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy on the Fox show, with his picture placed on a table with a flower bouquet beside it.

The group was also there to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, which went to Jeremy Allen White for his role in The Bear.

"Wow, this is a real moment, a special moment," Lawrence said when the curtains rose.

"You better believe it, baby. We finally about to get an Emmy!" Payne joked.

The actor said he had his acceptance speech written down, but Campbell jokingly told him to chill. "Carl, we're not winning an Emmy tonight. Please, sit your butt down," she said.

"We should have won an Emmy during our run," Campbell added. "But we were never even nominated, despite our 132 episodes, just our huge ratings and being in syndicated so much that it's a little hard for me to see the '90s Spanx-less version of myself every night."

After some banter between Campbell and Arnold, the show's host, Anthony Anderson, thanked the cast for their "contribution to television," but said that like him, they're "not going to get an Emmy."

"It's all good, it's all good, you know," Lawrence replied. "I'm just excited to be here on the Emmy stage with the tremendous cast of the Martin show."

The reunion mares the cast's first since their 2022 BET+ special, Martin: The Reunion, which was tied to the show's 30th anniversary.