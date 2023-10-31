Kim Kardashian Gives Tour of Her Haunted Hidden Hills Mansion for Halloween

Kim Kardashian decked out her residence for the spooky season.

Ahead of Halloween, on Saturday, The Kardashians star and SKIMS founder took her Instagram followers on a tour of her Hidden Hills property. In a two-minute video, Kardashian showed decorative hands on the lawn, which she jokingly called "all my kids hands," referring to children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

"That's mine with the nails," Kardashian said while giving a close-up of the decorative hands. "Look at this one with the knife – that's our chef's hand. We had so much fun doing this and plastering all of our hands."

Skulls covered the archway while more skeleton bones were found in the hallway, along with candles and hooded figurines. "These guys are pretty scary at night," Kardashian said about the creepy display.

In Kardashian's backyard was a lone haunted house with smoke unfurling, a thorny entryway and boarded up door. The socialite clearly went all out for Halloween, as she made a since-deleted post of bloodier Halloween decor at her Calabasas mansion, much to the dismay of some of her Instagram followers. "You guys went too far, it's actually uncomfortable to watch," wrote one commenter.