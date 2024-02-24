Christopher Nolan Wrote Cillian Murphy a Warm Note on His 'Oppenheimer' Script: 'Finally a Chance to See You Lead'

The cinematic bond between Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy runs deep.
In a recent interview on CBS news program 60 Minutes, Murphy revealed that Nolan wrote him a one-of-a-kind message on the cover of his Oppenheimer script.
As Variety points out, the full script was printed on red paper and written in black ink to prevent photocopying—a typical Nolan style. On the title page, the director wrote a heartfelt note that reads, “Dearest Cillian. Finally, a chance to see you lead… Love, Chris.”
Murphy has worked with Nolan on six films overall, including the director's Batman trilogy, Inception, and Dunkirk. In all of the films prior to Oppenheimer, Murphy played supporting characters, most often villains.
"I did genuinely think it's one of the greatest screenplays I'd ever read," Murphy said of Oppenheimer around the 3:30-minute mark of the video above. "I mean, I said I'd do it before I read it."
In a conversation with Nolan for Deadline, Murphy explained why being leading man in Oppenheimer was an easy decision for him.
"If you don’t have that history, or that level of trust, with a filmmaker,” he said, “I don’t know if you can be as brave or can dive in like I was able to on this one.”
Joining Nolan for a sixth film paid off for Murphy, who earned his first Academy Awards nomination in the Best Actor category.