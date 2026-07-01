Russian Couple Scale Empire State Building, Get Engaged at 1,454 Feet

A pair of climbers turned the top of the Empire State Building antenna into a viral moment, getting engaged on the tip of the skyscraper before being taken into custody.
Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, the Russian rooftoppers who became the subjects of the 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, reached the very top of the spire around noon, according to reports. While on top of the monumental building, the couple unfurled a sign that read, "When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace." The quote was originally spoken by 19th-century British politician William Gladstone, although late rock icon Jimi Hendrix has been widely attributed to having used it.
Just after 12:30 p.m., the daredevil couple began their descent, picking their way along the spire's metal latticework toward a wider ledge. Upon Beerkus’ proposal, Nikolau accepted the ring, which she admired and wore as the couple climbed down.
Several streets near 5th Avenue and 34th Street were shut down by the NYPD officers, who took the couple in “without incident” and recovered the banner after the arrest.
An Empire State Building spokesperson called the episode an "unauthorized incident" resolved with NYPD coordination, saying it posed no threat to tenants, visitors, or observation deck guests. How the pair gained access to the antenna, which sits well above the building's public areas, is under active investigation. Charges are pending. Under New York City law, climbing any structure over 50 feet without authorization is a class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both.
In Skywalkers: A Love Story, Beerkus and Nikolau showcased footage shot over seven years across six countries, which demonstrated their love for challenging climbs, as well as each other.