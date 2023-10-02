‘The Creator’s Crew Weigh in on the New Sci-Fi Epic: Gareth Edwards “Wants to Make You Cry”

And if that wasn't working, then the movie wouldn't work. But it's really all about that. It all hones in on John David Washington's face and Madeleine Yuna Voyles’ face. And that's the core of the film and always, always is.

How tight is the relationship between the film crew and VFX team when building such a nuanced film with special effects that are just so out of this world?

Andrew Roberts: Yeah, it's a very tight, very integral process where we had conversations with Gareth from very early on, from the pre-production, from the storyboards that he created and the design from James Klein. Gareth being a visual effects artist originally, he was able to just infuse so much design, so much of his thought about what the world should look like.

For each of you, what’s your favorite scene in The Creator?

OS: It's really hard to choose, but I think I have two. I think the most satisfying scene for me to watch in its complete form is the tank battle. Such a complex sequence shot in a very remote and very difficult-to-reach location—a real location in Thailand.

The minute we scouted it, we knew this would be where the conflict happens. [It was a] difficult, long, hot shoot. All day in the hot sun, with nowhere to escape. It was just a real testament to the team, to the crew, to pull that whole scene together.

Every department was active; special effects, stunts, visual effects, cranes, drones, like we had everything there. We had two cameras running—Gareth is operating one camera; I'm operating the other. It feels like an indie film, and a lot of times there's explosions going off, the soldiers running around like it's organized chaos. But it's designed to capture a feeling of spontaneity and impressiveness and make you feel like you're really there.

Then the other one that I can't not shoutout is just the final moment between John and Madeleine—it just gets me every time. And the thing is, that scene, as much as there's all this complexity happening around it, at the end of the day, that scene is just close-ups, and it's so simple.

So it's going from the grandiose scale of the tank battle and the satisfaction of seeing all that come together, to a scene that's just a face, and a face with the most heartbreaking performance from [Madeleine]. We were all crying—like she was just unbelievable.

AR: And Madeline, she's a first-time actor, but she's incredible. The amount of emotion that she was able to capture for her first movie, with her first Western crew.

I think for me, the movie lives and dies by your belief that Alfie [Madeleine’s character] is a character that exists in that world. And there were a number of shots where Gareth was just tight on her face. I think about that first reveal where she's in the farmer’s living room and [Washington’s character] is just in wonder.

Gareth really wasn't thinking about the visual effects. I think that's one of the things that makes [The Creator] quite special, is he wasn't framing to show off—he was framing for the emotion, for the connection. Then the visual effects team figured out how to add the elements and tech to make it look convincing. So that for me was just really special.

The normal conversation around AI is if you let it go unchecked, it’s inherently bad. And it seems like from this film, humans were the inherently bad ones and AI had empathy and love. What visual cues did you take to try to showcase that love or showcase that empathy within the film?

OS: Well, I think the key decision that Gareth made very early on in order to create that reality was treating everybody in the film as if they were human characters. So on set, there were a few hero characters that obviously we knew were AI, but Gareth very quickly stopped telling anybody else in the scene whether or not they were AI.

He was finding, especially with extras that are background artists, that once you tell somebody that they're a robot, they start acting like a robot. They’re like, “How should I move? How should I look around?” And then he was like, “No, no, no, no, no. We don't want that. We want you to feel like a real person.”