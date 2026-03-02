This post is sponsored by Häagen-Dazs. On Saturday, February 7, Complex’s Family Style Food Festival traveled to the Bay Area for the very first time, taking over the Oakland Arena with a curated experience that brought together culture, cuisine, streetwear, and football. This time, the culinary festival set the stage for area chefs, restaurateurs, and artists to showcase the best of the Bay Area right in the home of hyphy.

With the company headquarters in the Bay Area, Häagen-Dazs was among the local standouts, serving as the official ice cream partner of Complex’s Family Style, while introducing new ice cream flavors and serving complimentary sweet treats to festivalgoers all day long. Those included samples of Häagen-Dazs Strawberry Mini Cups, Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Mini Bars, Dulce De Leche Mini Cups, and the brand-new Cherry Dark Chocolate Bars.



The variety of Häagen-Dazs ice cream drew guests in, with each item encouraging every guest to "Take Your Sweet Time" in their own ways. Strawberry lovers enjoyed the tasty strawberries from the Pacific Northwest, and the mini cups took the sweet treat up a notch. The Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Mini Bars offered a classic Häagen-Dazs favorite in a newer, smaller size, while the Dulce De Leche Mini Cups offered rich, creamy indulgence, caramel style. Cherry Dark Chocolate Bars were the newest Häagen-Dazs ice cream on offer at Family Style, and had attendees clamoring to get them with their combo of decadent ice cream with tart cherry ribbons coated in smooth dark chocolate.



But Häagen-Dazs also offered much more than its premium ice cream at Family Style. It also linked with a classic sportswear brand to drop one of the event’s most-coveted merch collabs. That would be the Häagen-Dazs | Champion capsule collection, which featured a limited run of graphic hoodies, long-sleeved T-shirts, and blankets. Each item encouraged attendees to “Take Your Sweet Time” in comfort and style, as they enjoyed the ice cream samples and festival. But it took a little luck to get one's hands on these limited garments and goods.