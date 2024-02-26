Exclusive: Watch 2 Chainz, Da'Vinchi, La La Anthony, and More Come Together For 'BMF' Season 3

The Black Mafia Family, also known as BMF, has been referenced and highlighted many times in rap history. When thinking about it in the overall scheme of things, there has never been a family that did it bigger than the BMF in hip hop history. The Flenory brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry Flenory played a significant role in laying the foundation of what it means to be “doing it big” in hip hop culture. During their time on top, everything they did was big, constantly taking it to the next level.

Starting from the bottom and making it to the top is a common theme in rap culture. And it’s synonymous to the story of the Flenory brothers. Season 3 of BMF brings the story to Atlanta and continues to follow along as the two brothers establish themselves, their business, and the family name locally and globally, leaving a legacy that can still be felt and remembered to this day.

Dinner is served and BMF is on the menu. Da’Brat, BMF Guest Star 2 Chainz, Lil Meech, who portrays his father, Big Meech, LaLa Anthony, Da’Vinchi, who portrays Terry Flenory, and DJ Drama came together for a feast to talk about the impact of BMF on Atlanta music and culture, their legacy in hip hop culture, and the many ways they gave back to the community, hosted by Big Tigger.

Check out the video below for their full conversation.