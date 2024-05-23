Viral Kid Dancing Over ‘Black Panther’ Screening Is Now a High School Graduate

The class of 2024 is celebrating graduation season, including Jaycob Linsey, a kid who went viral for dancing in school when he found out he was seeing Marvel's Black Panther in theaters.
The original video dates back to February 2018, when the first Black Panther film, starring Chadwick Boseman arrived. In the clip—posted by the school’s namesake, educator Ron Clark—Linsey is seen standing on a chair at school, dressed in his school clothes and Timberland boots, as he and his classmates dance.
The Ron Clark Academy also posted the same clip in 2018, writing, “That moment when the whole school finds out they’re going to see @Marvel’s new movie, @BlackPanther!”
Linsey was in sixth grade when the video went viral. Two years later, Boseman died at the age of 43 from colon cancer, an event that proved to be heartbreaking for Linsey.
“To be honest, I still can’t get over him passing away,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020. “By looking at him, I would have never thought that he was suffering from colon cancer. It’s hard to believe because he always seemed to have joy and happiness on his face.”
A teacher from Clark Academy, Kirk Brown, shared Linsey’s graduation pictures and videos in a post, writing, “Wanna feel old? Swipe.” He continued, "Proud of my guy, Jaycob, for graduating high school last night! Definitely feels like yesterday when he was dancing with his classmates on the RCA tables. Ha.”