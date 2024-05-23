Viral Kid Dancing Over ‘Black Panther’ Screening Is Now a High School Graduate

The class of 2024 is celebrating graduation season, including Jaycob Linsey, a kid who went viral for dancing in school when he found out he was seeing Marvel's Black Panther in theaters.

The original video dates back to February 2018, when the first Black Panther film, starring Chadwick Boseman arrived. In the clip—posted by the school’s namesake, educator Ron Clark—Linsey is seen standing on a chair at school, dressed in his school clothes and Timberland boots, as he and his classmates dance.

The Ron Clark Academy also posted the same clip in 2018, writing, “That moment when the whole school finds out they’re going to see @Marvel’s new movie, @BlackPanther!”