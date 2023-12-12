Tracy Morgan Jokes About Having 30 Kids 'Off the Books': 'I Don't Pull Out'

Tracy Morgan is completely unserious, even about the number of kids he may or may not have.
The actor and comedian appeared on the podcast, Connect the Dots, where he was asked how many kids he actually has.
“Me? On the books or off?” he responded at around the 8:10 minute mark, seemingly joking. “I got about 30 off the books. Ain’t nobody say nothin’ to me. I know I’m old school, I don’t pull out. I’m like prison, when I come in, I come in. I make babies so if you mess and talk to me, be a good chance you gonna get pregnant.”
He added, “I got Walmart money, we good. We good.”
During the same conversation, Morgan revealed he and Nas are related.
“Me and Nas is third cousins on my mother’s side,” Morgan said, explaining that he discovered on the PBS show Finding Your Roots.
“I [told Nas], ‘I just did Find My Roots, me and you related.’ He started crying, I started crying and I said to him, ‘If you ever need me, I’m there cuz.’ He said, ‘Cuz, if you ever need me I’m there.’"