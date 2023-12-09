Tracy Morgan Explains How He Found Out He’s Related to Nas

Tracy Morgan has revealed how he and Nas are related to each other.

During his visit to Connect The Dots, Morgan shed some light on his familial relationship with the Queensbridge rap legend. According to the comedian, the rapper is his third cousin.

“Me and Nas is third cousins on my mother’s side,” Morgan said. “Me and Esco always been tight before that. I did a show years ago on Comedy Central, a special called One Mic. That was for Nas’ mom who had just passed away. I named my special One Mic.”

He continued, “So me and Esco always been tight but then when I found out on the Westside Highway, after I did the show, I called him up and I said “Yo Esco,” he said ‘what up Trey?’ I said, ‘Guess what?.’ He said, ‘What?’ I said, ‘I just did Find My Roots, me and you related.’ He started crying, I started crying and I said to him, ‘If you ever need me, I’m there cuz.’ He said, ‘Cuz, if you ever need me I’m there.’”