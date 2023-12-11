Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Younger Brother Died From Colon Cancer at 31

The actress revealed that her brother, Blaize Pearman, died last month.

Dec 11, 2023
Christopher Polk / Getty Images
Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Raven-Symoné has been mourning the loss of her brother, Blaize Pearman.

The actress revealed that her younger brother passed away last month at the age of 31 from colon cancer. Symoné, who turned 38 years old yesterday, shared the news with her followers on Monday while thanking them for their birthday wishes.

"Thank you the all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond. Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I'm here and he is not. More on Dec 16,” she captioned the video.

"It was a little bittersweet for me to be honest because last month I lost my brother, Blaize," she continued in the clip. "He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now. He's loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family, have been a roller coaster."

"I love you, Blaize. His birthday is Dec. 16 and forever will be. I love you, guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home, and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all."

