Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Younger Brother Died From Colon Cancer at 31

Raven-Symoné has been mourning the loss of her brother, Blaize Pearman.

The actress revealed that her younger brother passed away last month at the age of 31 from colon cancer. Symoné, who turned 38 years old yesterday, shared the news with her followers on Monday while thanking them for their birthday wishes.

"Thank you the all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond. Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I'm here and he is not. More on Dec 16,” she captioned the video.