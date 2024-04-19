Willis likely wasn’t in attendance due to his health. In 2022, the 69-year-old’s family revealed that he had been diagnosed with aphasia—a disorder often caused by damage to a specific area of the brain—and would be stepping away from his career.

The following year, he received a more specific diagnosis of dementia. At the time, his family said his condition had “progressed.” The statement continued, “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

There are currently no treatments for the disease.

By the time Pulp Fiction—which which bagged seven Academy Award nominations and won Best Original Screenplay—was in preproduction, Bruce Willis was already a major star thanks to Moonlighting, Die Hard, Look Who's Talking, and the sequels to the latter two films. Quentin Tarantino recently recalled Willis seeking one of the leading roles, but being convinced to take the supporting part of Butch Coolidge.

In other Tarantino news this week, the two-time Oscar winner opted to scrap The Movie Critic, which was slated to be his 10th and final film.