Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, and More Reunited 'Pulp Fiction' Cast Share Favorite Bruce Willis Memories

Willis was diagnosed with dementia last year.

Apr 19, 2024
Pulp Fiction celebrated its 30th anniversary at this year’s TCM Classic Film Festival.

According to Deadline, the event saw stars John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, and Harvey Keitel reunite on Thursday for a conversation prior to the screening on Thursday.

The actors looked back fondly on shooting Quentin Tarantino's groundbreaking sophomore film, reminiscing in particular on 69-year-old Bruce Willis’ generosity and inspiring nature.

Jackson shared his fondest memory of Willis on set, telling Variety's Marc Malkin that he and Willis went to Cannes for a Pulp Fiction screening while they were shooting Die Hard with a Vengeance.

"Bruce was like, 'Yeah, this movie's gonna things, you know. It's gonna put you on the map, but Die Hard's gonna make you a star," the 75-year-old recalled.

Travolta, 70, was asked the same question.

“Well, we had a history, we did Look Who’s Talking together,” he said. “So I have a lovely, comfortable—with Bruce, it’s like being at home. It was very comfortable. So, just a good person, we cared for each other and we were gonna act together, that was great.”

Rosanna Arquette, 64, echoed similar sentiments.

“Bruce is one of the great guys,” she said. “I also did—with Matthew Perry and him—The Whole 9 Yards. So he’s just a wonderful, sweet, good, kind man. He’s surrounded by so much love in his family right now. He’s just great.”

62-year-old Eric Stoltz and executive producer Stacey Sher, 61, also had wonderful things to say about Willis.

Willis likely wasn’t in attendance due to his health. In 2022, the 69-year-old’s family revealed that he had been diagnosed with aphasia—a disorder often caused by damage to a specific area of the brain—and would be stepping away from his career.

The following year, he received a more specific diagnosis of dementia. At the time, his family said his condition had “progressed.” The statement continued, “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

There are currently no treatments for the disease.

By the time Pulp Fiction—which which bagged seven Academy Award nominations and won Best Original Screenplay—was in preproduction, Bruce Willis was already a major star thanks to Moonlighting, Die Hard, Look Who's Talking, and the sequels to the latter two films. Quentin Tarantino recently recalled Willis seeking one of the leading roles, but being convinced to take the supporting part of Butch Coolidge.

In other Tarantino news this week, the two-time Oscar winner opted to scrap The Movie Critic, which was slated to be his 10th and final film.

