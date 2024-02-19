Marlon Wayans Defends Kelly Rowland After Singer Allegedly Walked Out of 'Today' Show: ‘Stop With These False Narratives’

Marlon Wayans is showing his support for Kelly Rowland.
Recently, the singer and actress made headlines for leaving the set of NBC's Today show because her dressing room wasn’t up to par.
“Yall stop with these false narratives,” Wayans wrote on Instagram alongside a pixelated photo of Rowland. “I’ve worked with @kellyrowland as a Star/producer, I will honestly say she was nothing short of amazing. Sweet, kind, professional. On time, great energy, impeccable manners, and professionalism.
“She was nice to everyone on set,” he continued on Sunday. “Not one diva moment. Shit happens in Hollywood. Get both sides before you castrate any more legends. Love this woman. Y'all stop this BS. This woman was nothing short of a humble loving queen… PERIOD.”
Reports emerged last Friday that Kelly and her team weren’t happy about the dressing room, prompting her to pull out of the guest hosting spot with Hoda Kotb. Rowland had already appeared as a guest earlier that morning, in place of Jenna Bush Hager. When Rowland left, Kotb had to scramble to find a replacement.
"Kelly and her team were not happy," a source told Page Six. "They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Kotb] without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour."
The source added, "She's beloved at Today. She was getting the full hour, and Hoda's the biggest hype woman on the planet! It made no sense."