Marlon Wayans Defends Kelly Rowland After Singer Allegedly Walked Out of 'Today' Show: ‘Stop With These False Narratives’

Marlon Wayans is showing his support for Kelly Rowland.

Recently, the singer and actress made headlines for leaving the set of NBC's Today show because her dressing room wasn’t up to par.

“Yall stop with these false narratives,” Wayans wrote on Instagram alongside a pixelated photo of Rowland. “I’ve worked with @kellyrowland as a Star/producer, I will honestly say she was nothing short of amazing. Sweet, kind, professional. On time, great energy, impeccable manners, and professionalism.

“She was nice to everyone on set,” he continued on Sunday. “Not one diva moment. Shit happens in Hollywood. Get both sides before you castrate any more legends. Love this woman. Y'all stop this BS. This woman was nothing short of a humble loving queen… PERIOD.”