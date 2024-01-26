Logan Paul Gets Emotional Recalling Fall Out With Dwayne Johnson Over Insensitive Video: ‘I Hurt Him’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was Logan Paul’s role model for a long time.

So when they began working on Vines together, it was a dream come true for Paul. However, their relationship unraveled in 2017 after the podcaster uploaded a video of a suicide victim's body to YouTube.

He explained that falling out to John Cena, who was the latest guest on Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

"You and Dwayne are two people I definitely looked up to, a lot, when I was trying to figure out the blueprint for my career that didn't exist,” Paul began at around the 1:23:20 hour mark. “Dwayne, especially. My idol. My hero. He's doing it to the highest degree. I wanted to be like Dwayne.”

"Eventually, in the same way I met you, I met Dwayne. He was just as cool in person as I thought he was on TV. He's awesome. We made content together. Went mega viral,” he continued, sharing that they were getting 50-70 million views. “I would have considered us acquaintances, at least. He was great.