Lenny Kravitz Shares Thoughts on Giving Speech and Performing at Daughter Zoë Kravitz’s Wedding to Channing Tatum

Lenny Kravitz is “looking forward” to his daughter Zoë Kravitz's wedding.

He’s planning on giving a speech that’s off the cuff. “It just comes at the moment. I don’t rehearse those things,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night.

He added that his speech for Zoë’s wedding to Channing Tatum will come “from the heart.”

Lenny is a big fan of Tatum, he told E! News at the same event. “I do love him,” the 59-year-old artist said. “We’re good friends. A lot of mutual respect. And my daughter’s happy.”

He also wouldn’t mind performing during the ceremony, and brushed off the notion that he'd charge for it. "There is no fee. Are you kidding? It's my daughter,” he told the reporter.