Lenny Kravitz Shares Thoughts on Giving Speech and Performing at Daughter Zoë Kravitz’s Wedding to Channing Tatum

Lenny Kravitz is “looking forward” to his daughter Zoë Kravitz's wedding.
He’s planning on giving a speech that’s off the cuff. “It just comes at the moment. I don’t rehearse those things,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night.
He added that his speech for Zoë’s wedding to Channing Tatum will come “from the heart.”
Lenny is a big fan of Tatum, he told E! News at the same event. “I do love him,” the 59-year-old artist said. “We’re good friends. A lot of mutual respect. And my daughter’s happy.”
He also wouldn’t mind performing during the ceremony, and brushed off the notion that he'd charge for it. "There is no fee. Are you kidding? It's my daughter,” he told the reporter.
News of Tatum and Zoë’s engagement surfaced in October 2023. At that point, they had been dating for two years. The actress was spotted wearing her rock at a Halloween party, and the couple were dressed as characters from the 1968 horror film Rosemary’s Baby.
The pair met on the set of Kravitz’s upcoming Pussy Island film, which marks her directorial debut.
“He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” she told GQ in November 2022. “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.” She added that working together on the film was a good test for their relationship, and they grew even stronger from it.