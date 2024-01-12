Keith Lee Ends Bay Area Food Tour Early, Says He's Unable to Find Good Restaurant Options to Review

Keith Lee had an abrupt ending to his food tour of the Bay Area.

The TikToker revealed on Thursday night that he and his family cut their trip short for a few reasons—namely that he had an allergic reaction to shellfish and had to seek medical attention. The other reasons he gave were that, as a tourist, the Bay Area didn’t feel safe, and that there weren’t enough restaurants to review.

However, the highlight for Lee was meeting those who live in the Bay: “The people of the Bay were absolutely amazing,” Lee said in a TikTok, “and I’ll never forget the hospitality and the love that y’all showed me.”