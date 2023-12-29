Keith Lee Ranks His Favorite Food Cities, New Orleans Grabs No. 1 Spot

Keith Lee has revealed his top city from his five-month Keith Lee and Family food tour.

In a new TikTok, the influencer shared that, among eight cities, New Orleans came in at number one.

“In my opinion, what set New Orleans apart—not by much…was the customer service. Everywhere we went, we felt like family. I’m talking about it felt like I was just going to my cousin house. It didn’t feel like I was going to a restaurant, it didn’t feel like I was going to an establishment,” He explained. “I left 15 pounds heavier. That is not an exaggeration. And would I do it again? Absolutely.”

He added, in text overlaid on the video, “Everything was so rich in culture and different than than anywhere I’ve been.”