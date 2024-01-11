Jennifer Lawrence Gave Robert De Niro Permission to Leave Wedding Rehearsal Because He Wasn’t Having Fun

If anything, Jennifer Lawrence is honest.
During the Golden Globes, the actress revealed that she didn’t really have fun at her wedding. Lawrence married art gallery director Cooke Maroney in 2019, describing being a bride as “awful” to E! News.
In fact, Robert De Niro was in attendance at her rehearsal dinner and it was clear to Lawrence that he wasn’t having fun.
“I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody and he’s kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here,'” Lawrence explained. “So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home’ and he was nice—he like talked to my parents and was polite—but I was like, ‘Go.’”
She added, “That just genuinely made me feel better.”
The day of wasn’t that much better. “It’s so stressful. You’re not having fun,” she said of her wedding day. “You’re just like, ‘Is that person having fun?'”
She also shared that she was concerned about the weather, which wasn’t great that day. “I’ll never forget—I was freaking out about the guests being cold,” she said. “And all of my friends were lying they’re like, ‘Nobody’s cold, nobody’s cold, everything’s fine, everything’s fine.'”
However, at least one person kept it real with her, telling her, “My mom was like, ‘It’s freezing out there, your grandmother almost died.’”
Lawrence previously discussed inviting De Niro to her rehearsal dinner back in 2022.
"He's amazing on set. He's just the sweetest man in the world. Still very intimidating," Lawrence told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "I invited him to my rehearsal dinner for my wedding, obviously expecting him not to come. And when he came, I said, 'Bob, you really don't have to be here. You can go home.' And he was like, 'Thank you so much,' and left."
The pair have starred in a handful of movies together like Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy.